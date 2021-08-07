Tendayi Darikwa will lead his Wigan Athletic side for the first since assuming the captaincy when they play Sunderland this afternoon.

The Warriors defender is in the starting XI for the game and will play in the right back. The match is the team’s first in Engish League One 2021/22 campaign.

Admiral Muskwe, who moved to Luton Town last month, will have to wait a little longer before making his full debut for the club in a competitive match.

The striker is on the bench for the Championship season opener against Peterborough.

Both matches will start at 4 pm CAT.