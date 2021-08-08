Zimbabwe’s representatives in the inter-club competitions have received permission from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to start preparing for their games.

FC Platinum will be playing in the CAF Champions League that will start on 10 September with the preliminaries and then the first round. The group stage is scheduled for February next year.

Black Rhinos Queens will be representing the country in the qualifying tournament of the inaugural Women’s Champions League scheduled for this month in South Africa.

The Queens, who have not been active for the past two years, were drawn against Green Bufalloes Women of Zambia and Tura Magic FC of Namibia in Group B.

The tournament will be played between from August 26-September 4.

And the winners will qualify to the continental showpiece event that is set for later in the year.