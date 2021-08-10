Admiral Muskwe will make his first start at Luton in a competitive match tonight.

The Zimbabwean striker is starting in the first XI against Stevenage in the second round of the EFL Cup. The kick-off time is at 8:45 pm CAT.

Muskwe moved to the Hatters last month after completing a permanent transfer from Leicester City.

His other appearance for the club was from the bench after featuring for the final quarter-hour of the English Championship season opener versus Peterborough last weekend.

The league game marked his competitive debut for the club.