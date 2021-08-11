The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the initial draft for the revised fixture schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Second Round qualifying campaign.

The games were supposed to start in June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, thereby altering the whole schedule.

The qualifying campaign will now start in early September during the international break.

The Warriors are Group G along with South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe will play their first two games next month, starting first with Bafana Bafana before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later.

They will play the remaining four fixtures during the October and November international breaks.

Here is the national team’s revised fixture schedule in the World Cup qualifiers.

Matchday Fixture Date (International Window) 1 Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1-8 September 2 Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe 1-8 September 3 Ghana vs Zimbabwe 4-12 October 4 Zimbabwe vs Ghana 4-12 October 5 South Africa vs Zimbabwe 8-16 November 6 Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia 8-16 November