The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the initial draft for the revised fixture schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Second Round qualifying campaign.

The games were supposed to start in June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, thereby altering the whole schedule.

The qualifying campaign will now start in early September during the international break.

The Warriors are Group G along with South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe will play their first two games next month, starting first with Bafana Bafana before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later.

They will play the remaining four fixtures during the October and November international breaks.

Here is the national team’s revised fixture schedule in the World Cup qualifiers.

Matchday Fixture Date (International Window)
1Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1-8 September
2Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe 1-8 September
3Ghana vs Zimbabwe 4-12 October
4Zimbabwe vs Ghana 4-12 October
5South Africa vs Zimbabwe 8-16 November
6Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia 8-16 November

Related posts:

  1. Logarusic expected in the country this week
  2. Action as it happened: Zimbabwe vs Somalia
  3. Update on Warriors team travelling to Djibouti for W.C qualifier
  4. Le Havre refuse to release Kadewere for Warriors game