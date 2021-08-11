Warriors defender Alec Mudimu will most likely miss out on selection for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers if what the coach is planning, is anything to go by.

The 26-year old is currently without a club after announcing he left Turkish side Ankaraspor recently.

It appears national team Zdravko Logarusic wants to try out England-based Brendan Galloway in central defence, as his usual left back position already has stiff competition in form Sundowns’ Divine Lunga, Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura and veteran SuperSport United’s Onismor Bhasera, who will all be in the squad when the Road to Qatar begins next month.

Mudimu was already playing a peripheral role in the Warriors central defence of late, as Logarusic was now preferring the duo of Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai.

The last time Mudimu featured, was in the 0-2 defeat to Zambia, when Logarusic experimented with him and Victor Kamhuka in the heart of the Warriors defence.

Zimbabwe take on rivals South Africa and Ethiopia in Group G, next month.

