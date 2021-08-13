South Africa-based broadcaster, DStv’s SuperSport, will broadcast CAF games in the coming season.

The pay-TV service had lost the rights to show all CAF games and events in 2019 after the continental football body cancelled its arrangement with French agency Lagardere.

But the games have returned to the screen ahead of the 2021/22 season, and it will start with the Champions League and Confederation Cup campaigns that begin in October. This will be followed by the Afcon tournament in January 2022.

SuperSport TV has also confirmed that they will broadcast the upcoming World Cup qualifiers plus international tournaments including EPL, La Liga, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

