Young Warriors forward Douglas Mapfumohas signed his first professional contract in the South Africa Premier Soccer League.

The 21-year old has signed a three-year deal with Cape Town City.

The youngster, who was with Legends Academy, never played in the Zimbabwean top-flight and was on loan at NFD side Cape Umoya last season.

He also had a trial stint at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2019, but the transfer was not completed following the club’s sale of its franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Mupfuma also has national caps with Zimbabwe Under-17 and Under-20 teams.

