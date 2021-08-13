FC Platinum are the top-ranked Zimbabwean team on the latest CAF Club Ranking after making it into the top 50.

The ranking is based on the clubs’ performances in the inter-club competition in the past five seasons.

The Platinum Boys have been the country’s most regular representative in the inter-club competitions, featuring in the last four editions of the Champions League and reached the group stages on two occasions.

The performances saw them achieving seven points going into the 2021/22 season and are the current 36th best team on the continent.

CAPS United, who reached the group stage of the Champions League in 2017, are Zimbabwe’s second best-ranked team on the CAF Club Ranking in the past five years.

The Green Machine come in number 74 on the continent.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns are the only side from the COSAFA region in the top 10 that is dominated by North African teams.

CAF Club Ranking Top 10: 1. Al Ahly SC (Egy – 78 points), 2. Esperance (Tun – 65 points), 3. Wydad AC (Mar – 63 points), 4. Raja Casablanca (Mar – 54 points), 5. Zamalek (Egy – 47 points), 6. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA – 46 points), 7. TP Mazebe ( DRC – 45 points), 8. RS Berkane (MAR – 41 points), 9. Horoya A.C (GUI – 38 points), 10. Etoile du Sahel (Tun – 36 points).

