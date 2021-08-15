Warriors captain Knowledge Musona made his league debut for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean moved to the Middle East in the pre-season after ending his stay at Anderlecht in Belgium.

Musona, 31, started in the season opener against Al Hilal and played the entire ninety minutes. He featured as a second striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation and created a couple of chances, with one going on target.

Al Tai, however, conceded right on the death and lost the match 1-0.

Reacting to his debut, Musona posted on Social Media a short message: “First game of the season.We keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, Al Tai are competing in the top flight for the first time since the 2007–08 season. They played in the lower division last season and gained promotion after finishing third in the MS League.