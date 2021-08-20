Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa believes the national team has a great chance of making history at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

Since Zimbabwe’s first appearance at the continental showpiece in Tunisia in 2004, they have never gone past the group stages but after this week’s draw, in which they were placed in Group B with Senegal, Malawi and Guinea, Pasuwa reckons this is a chance for all that to change.

“If you want to compare with the teams that we have been drawn against in our previous participation at the tournament, I think this is the easiest,” the Nyasa Big Bullets coach told NewsDay.

“This is an opportunity for us to make history by progressing to the next stage. If we can go past the group stage, you never know. We can even do much better. This is a good chance to do well. It is a good draw, but we can’t underrate any opponent in the group. It is those so-called small teams like Malawi that will be tricky.”

Pasuwa however insists that the team doing well depends on the preparations made for the continental extravaganza.

“But everything will depend on the preparations. That has been our main downfall in the past and if we can fix that, then we have a good chance,” he said.

