South African PSL newcomers Sekhukhune United have named five Zimbabwean players in their squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

The final selection includes goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and four new signings who moved to the club in the pre-season. These are Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapihwa, Charlton Mashumba and Blessing Sarupinda.

Katsande joined the side on a free transfer after his contract at Kaizer Chiefs was not renewed.

Chawapihwa and Mashumba transferred from AmaZulu and Polokwane City respectively while Sarupinda came from CAPS United in Zimbabwe.

Sekhukhune also parted ways with two Zimbabweans – MacClive Phiri and Walter Musona – ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the team will face Chippa United in the first game of the campaign this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

