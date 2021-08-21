Tapuwa Kapini will captain Sekhukhune United side in their first top-flight game this afternoon.

The team will face Chippa United in the DSTV Premiership Matchday 1 at 3 pm.

Also in the starting XI is Willard Katsande who is making his debut following his arrival at the club in the pre-season. The midfielder joined the side as a free agent agent after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

Other new signing Charlton Mashumba is on the bench while fellow Zimbabweans Talent Chawapiwa and Blessing Sarupinda will have to wait for their debuts as they are not part of the matchday squad.

