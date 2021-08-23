Ethiopia national team coach Wubetu Abate has called twenty-eight players to the camp ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The East Africans will host the the Warriors at the Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar on Monday 6 September 2021.

The squad is dominated by local players and includes Abubeker Nassir who netted 29 goals for Ethiopia Bunna FC last term and Fasil Kenema’s Mujib Kassim with 20 goals and Getaneh Kebede of Kedus St George has 15 goals.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Fasil Gebremichael, Firew Getahun, Teklemariam Shanko, Jemal Tassew.

Defenders: Menaf Awol, Yared Baye, Aschalew Tamene, Desta Yohannes, Suliman Hameed, Remedan Yesuf, Asrat Tunjo, Mignot Debebe

Midfielders: Haider Sherefa, Mesud Mohamed, Amanuel Yohannes, Tafesse Solomon, William Solomon, Gatoch Panom, Yehun Endeshaw, Habtamu Takeste, Surafel Dagnachew, Fitsum Alemu

Forward: Shemeket Gugsa, Abubeker Nassir, Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abel Yalew, Mujib Kassim.

