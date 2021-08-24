Dynamos have written to the Zimbabwean Football Association, requesting assistance in applying for the national hero status for the late George ‘Mastermind’ Shaya.

Shaya died on Monday, aged 77.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year had been battling illness for some time and had his left leg amputated in 2019.

In a statement, Dynamos said: “Dynamos has written to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeking facilitation of conferment of national hero status on the late George “Mastermind” Shaya who passed on yesterday.

“Five-time Soccer Star of the year Shaya set the bar of football achievements so high that the record he set has not been breached to date. He came tops in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977.

“The request for the national hero status is premised on George Shaya representing the rise of black national consciousness and nationalism through his football genius, artistry and prowess during his playing days spanning 1968 to late 70s.”

After retiring from playing football, Shaya became Dynamos’ chairman in 1998 when the team reached its only Champions League final they eventually lost to ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast.