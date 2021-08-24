Legendary former national team and Dynamos midfielder, George ‘The Mastermind’ Shaya, has died.

He was 77.

The Mastermind died has passed on barely two weeks after it was announced that a documentary of his legendary caterer, as one of the most celebrated yesteryear footballers, would be premiered.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year had been battling illness for a while, a reason doctors recommend that his left leg be amputated in 2019.

In his illustrious career, Shaya won the Soccer Star of the Year five times; 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977, a record which is still to be replicated by any player in history.

The Soccer24 family joins the rest of the local foot fraternity in mourning a true legend of the game.

