Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group stage draw.

Venue, Date and Time

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place from 6 pm CAT on Thursday August 26. The draw ceremony is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Broadcast Details

SuperSport TV will show the draw ceremony live. The event can also be watched online on UEFA.com.

Draw Procedure:

Pot 1 consists of the holders, Chelsea, Europa League winners, Villarreal, and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 were determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

Seeding:

Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Man Utd, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg.

Pot 4: Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg, Sherrif Tiraspol.

Group stage match dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

