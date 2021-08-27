Teenage Hadebe has confirmed he is coming for the Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The defender was named in the squad that will face Bafana Bafana at home on September 3 before travelling to East Africa four days later.

Hadebe’s availability is boost to coach Zdravko Logarusic who is set to miss several players.

About seven stars are facing serious challenges to come to Zimbabwe for the games after the UK government turned down FIFA’s plea for quarantine exemptions for the players visiting red-listed countries.

The stars include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Luton striker Admiral Muskwe, Ipswich forward Macauley Bonne, Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, David Moyo of Hamilton Academical and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa.