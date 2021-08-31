Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

Speaking after signing the contract, Ronaldo said: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to it and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

The 36-year old returns to the Old Trafford after after thirteen years.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

“To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”