The South African national team is expected to touch down in Harare this afternoon ahead of their encounter against Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana will face the Warriors in the World Cup qualifiers – Group G at the National Sports Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Coach Hugo Broos will travel with twenty-three players for the game and has predicted a tough encounter.

Speaking ahead of their departure, the gaffer said: “Zimbabwe will be a difficult encounter for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

“They’re difficult to beat because they know us. A lot of the players play in South Africa and now we play against them, that is not going to be easy, but we have our plan and they have theirs, we’re going to fight.”

Bafana squad in camp:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel),Thibang Phete (Belenenses FC, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs).

Strikers: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtics), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark).