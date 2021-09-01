The Warriors squad has suffered another blow after two players were ruled out of the game against South Africa on Friday.

Striker Knox Mutizwa and midfielder Butholezwe Ncube will no longer be part of the team for the World Qualifiers – Group G game.

According to ZIFA, the withdrawal of the pair is due to to “Covid-19 related issues they faced on their way to Zimbabwe.”

An update by the association reads: “Knox Mutizwa and Butholezwe Ncube will no longer join camp due to covid-19 related issues they faced on their way.”

The development comes after the technical team failed to secure seven UK-based players due to coronavirus traveling restrictions in the European country.

These are Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Macauley Bonne, Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo, Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway.

Other regular players who pulled out are Teenage Hadebe, Ovidy Karuru and Jimmy Dzingai.

