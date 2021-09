The Bafana Bafana duo of Thabiso Kutumela and Thibeng Phete have been ruled out of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hugo Broos’ charges trained this afternoon at the Dobsonville Stadium ahead of the departure to Harare, before which they got tested for the novel virus.

Kutumela and Phete tested positive and will go into quarantine.

Bafana Bafana are expected in the country this evening.

Related