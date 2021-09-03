Former Warriors and CAPS United goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro has lauded the appointment of Benjani Mwaruwari as national team assistant coach, saying it is a very good appointment.

The Undertaker, as Mwaruwari is affectionately known in the local football fraternity, was drafted into the Warriors technical team as one of the assistant coaches, ahead of today’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Murambadoro, who is now the Chicken Inn goalkeepers coach, believes its a step in the right direction.

“I’m happy for Benjie (Mwaruwari). He is a legend and he deserves to be there in the national team,” Murambadoro told Soccer24.

“His experience over the years will surely help the boys, its a very good appointment,” he added.