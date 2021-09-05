France-based striker Tinotenda Kadewere could miss the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Tuesday after suffering an injury.

The 25-year-old sustained a strain on his right thigh during the second half of the Group G goalless draw versus South Africa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday. He was expected to undergo scan yesterday before the team’s departure to East Africa.

The setback comes at a time coach Zdravko Logarusic has already lost several first team players due to various reasons.

The UK-based contingent failed to come for the games because of the coronavirus travel restrictions. These include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa, Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe, Bournemouth fullback Jordan Zemura and striker David Moyo.

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe was also affected while clubless Warriors vice-captain Ovidy Karuru was dropped from the squad.

Other key players who failed to travel for the qualifier are Macauley Bonne, Brendan Galloway, David Moyo, Knox Mutizwa and Butholezwe Ncube.