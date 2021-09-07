Ethiopia will host the Warriors in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G game this afternoon.

The encounter is scheduled for Bahir Dar International Stadium in the city of Bahir Dar. Kick-off is at 3 pm Zim/CAT

The game will be available to watch on TV and stream feeds.

ZBC TV has confirmed that it will show the match live with the build-up starting at 2:30 pm CAT.

Are you ready? @ZBCtv will provide live coverage from the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia of the Second Round of the Group G World Cup Qualifiers between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe at 1500hrs! Comment below with your Match Predictions! 👇🏽 🇿🇼 #GoWarriors pic.twitter.com/XSv0CqqhdL — ZBCTV (@ZBCtv) September 7, 2021

FIFA TV YouTube channel will deliver a live stream feed but only to selected regions.

However, SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to rights issues yet to be ironed out.