Zimbabwe lost 1-0 to Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G Matchday 2 encounter played in Bahir Dar on Tuesday.

The Warriors conceded late in the game after a continued spell of pressure from the hosts. This led to a handball inside the box, and Aschalew Seyoum scored from a penalty.

Overall, Zdravko Logarusic’s men had a terrible afternoon and survived many attacks from Ethiopia earlier in the game. They played more defensively for the better part of the minutes and rarely went forward, managing just one shot on target in the first half.

The second half saw nothing from their end, with the home team continuing their dominance in ball possession.

The pressure led to several fouls and the Warriors picked four yellow cards in the final quarter of the game.

And just like in their previous game against Bafana Bafana, they struggled in transition and gave away the ball easily.

The result, coupled with Friday goalless draw, sees Zimbabwe dropping to the bottom of Group G after Matchday 2 while Ethiopia moved to third place with three points. South Africa is on top after Monday’s victory over second-placed Ghana.

