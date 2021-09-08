The Zimbabwean national team is set to arrive home following their disappointing performance in Ethiopia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors lost to the East Africans 1-0 on Tuesday to drop to the bottom of the Group G.

Players based abroad will fly straight to their bases while the rest of the team and the technical will touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, underfire coach Zdravko Logarušić is facing uncertain future with the national team after calls for his sacking got louder following the defeat.

The gaffer has only won once in fourteen games he has taken charge since his appointment in February 2020.

Related