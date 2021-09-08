ZIFA can bar Marvelous Nakamba from featuring for Aston Villa this weekend against Chelsea after the player failed to travel for national duty in the just ended September international break.

Nakamba, along with six other UK-based players, was blocked from travelling to Zimbabwe for the World Cup Qualifiers due to the coronavirus restrictions that would have been imposed on his return.

But since the sanction did not involve FIFA, ZIFA could invoke five-day bans on all the players that were not released to play for the country.

Under the FIFA regulations, the ban should commence soon after the international period ends.

The Brazilian FA has already moved to block eight EPL players from featuring for their clubs this weekend.

The affected players involve three Liverpool stars: Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson; Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus; and Leeds forward Raphinha.

Mexico, Paraguay and Chile football federations have also moved to stop Raul Jimenez, Miguel Almiron and Francisco Sierralta from playing this weekend.