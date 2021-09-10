Elvis Chipezeze has reportedly become unhappy at Baroka FC and is now pushing for an exit in search of more game time elsewhere.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper fell behind in the pecking order following the arrival of Oscarine Masuluke.

The lack of game time has also affected him in reclaiming his spot in the Warriors team.

An anonymous source has told the Citizen newspaper that the 31-year could have left the club sometime ago but decided to fight for his place.

But after the situation remained the same, he now wants to leave.

“It is a difficult position he finds himself in. He knows his capabilities but at the moment the coaching staff has put their faith in Masuluke and that doesn’t look like it is going to change anytime soon,” said the source.

“He could have asked to leave and go elsewhere but there had been talk that Masuluke would join Pirates and he decided to stick it out and see what happens. He is being taken good care of at the club but game time is an issue for him and it is disturbing him a lot.”