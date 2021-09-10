The Zimbabwe Football Association board has called for an emergency meeting following the team’s dismal performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The main agenda is about the future of coach Zdravko Logarusic who has only won one match and drew four in the fourteen games he has taken charge since his appointment in February last year.

And with the loss in Ethiopia plus the home draw against South Africa in the qualifiers, the Warriors are now anchoring the Group G of the qualifiers.

This has irked football fans in Zimbabwe, putting pressure on ZIFA to act.

A decision will now be made at the board meeting where Logarusic is expected to be relieved of his duties.

The sacking, however, is only to please the fans, as the Felton Kamambo-led board does not entirely believe the team’s poor performance is down to the coach only. Inadequate preparations, football inactivity in the country and the unavailability of senior players in the team also contributed to the disappointing run.

Meanwhile, ZIFA will also discuss possible options to replace Logarusic at the meeting with an appointment to be made well before the next game against Ghana in early October.