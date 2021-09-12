The UEFA Champions League season will resume this week in the group stage.

The group phase will begin on September 14 and 15, while the final round of group games will be held on December 7 and 8.

Liverpool will start their campaign against AC Milan in Group B.

Real Madrid will visit Inter Milan in Group D and Barcelona will play hosts to Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou in Group E.

Here are the Matchday 1 Fixtures:

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona vs Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Group F: Young Boys vs Man. United, Villarreal vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Salzburg, LOSC vs Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea vs Zenit, Malmö vs Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Man. City vs Leipzig , Club Brugge vs Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto, Liverpool vs AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax

Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid

