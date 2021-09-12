Dynamos and Highlanders have secured the biggest ever sponsorship deals in local football after the clubs signed multi million-dollar contracts with energy company Sakunda Holdings.

The two Premier Soccer League giants will each get US$3 million over the next three years. The sponsorship deals, which come with $1 million per season packages, are expected to be unveiled in Harare on Tuesday.

The developments comes at a time both DeMbare and Bosso have struggled with their finances due to football inactivity in the country caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlanders were worst affected after NetOne pulled out as their main sponsor in January this year. The club then went on for the next eight months without any major financial support, leading to continuous player strikes.

Some players in their squad like captain Ariel Sibanda and his deputy, Nqobizitha Masuku, tried to push for exit in search of greener pastures elsewhere, but the club refused to release them.

The situation only eased this month when internet service providers Utande came on board on a short term deal until January next year.

