The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the local football season will officially resume on 29 September.

The campaign was suspended in June after a surge in coronavirus cases. After the government recently cleared the return of sports in the country, the action is now set to resume with the remaining Chibuku Super Cup group stage games.

According to the PSL, the knockout stage of the tournament will start on 23 October.

The Castle Lager Premiership season will then commence on 30 October.

Meanwhile, clubs have already conducted coronavirus tests, and group training is underway.