The Warriors have continued to slump on the FIFA World Rankings following the release of the latest table on Thursday.

The national team was in action during the September international break when the World Cup qualifiers resumed.

However, the side performed miserably, managing a goalless draw at home against a young South African team and a 1-0 loss in Ethiopia. The performance saw the boys slumping to the bottom of the Group G after matchday 2.

And this has also affected them on the latest global and continental rankings as they lost 10.97 points and dropped five places down to number 113 in the world and and two spots to number 28 in Africa.

The Warriors also suffered a drop on the previous standings following a dismissal performance at the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

Meanwhile, Senegal still remains the highest ranked team in Africa while Belgium retained the top spot in the world.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. England, 4. France, 5. Italy, 6. Argentina, 7. Portugal, 8. Spain, 9. Mexico, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Algeria, 4. Morocco, 5. Nigeria, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Cameroon, 10. Mali.