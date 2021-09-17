The Ghana FA has come up with a three-man shortlist for the national team job following the sacking of Charles Akonnor on Monday.

According to several reports in the West African country, the names of the three finalists have already been submitted to the Ministry of Sport for approval. The list contains Serbians, Milovan Rajevac and Miroslav Dukic, and Aston Villa Academy coach George Boateng.

Rajevac is said to be the front runner, considering “his knowledge of the Ghanaian football.”

The announcement on the appointment of the new coach will be made soon, well before the preparations for the next World Cup qualifiers begin.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in the back-to-back fixtures, starting with the home encounter on 6 October before travelling to Harare four days later.