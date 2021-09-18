FC Platinum returns to action this afternoon when they host Sagrada Esperanga of Angola in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture.

The match will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

ZBC TV will show the game live with the coverage starting at 2:30 pm CAT.

Live on ZBC TV#TotalCafChampionsLeague#TheAfricanDream#ForeverGreen#fcplatinumholdings pic.twitter.com/op4Syyd1XF — FC Platinum (@FCPlatinum) September 17, 2021

The encounter is still tied following a goalless draw in the first leg played last week in Angola.

The winner in today’s match will set a date with either Zesco United of Zambia or Royal Leopards of eSwatini in the first round.