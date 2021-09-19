Dynamos say their sponsorship deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco still stands despite signing a multi-million partnership with Sakunda Holdings.

The energy company came on board last week as the Glamour Boys’ principal sponsors until 2023. It will pay salaries for the players and technical team to the tune of US$ 420 000, sign on fees amounting to $60 000, as well as US$60 000 for operational and administration expenses. There is also a US$ 200 000 set aside should the Harare giants win the league.

However, there has been confusion to what has happened to Gold Leaf Tobacco’s five-year deal with the Glamour Boys. The company was given the exclusive rights to put their cigarette brand, Rudland & George, on the front of the jerseys.

Speaking to the Standard, the Dynamos’ executive board spokesperson Tinashe Farawo explained: “The most important thing is that we have a new partner and we are happy at the moment.

“We are not thinking about other issues as a club. The fact that we have not given a statement means that there is nothing to say at the moment with regards to the Gold Leaf Tobacco partnership.

“Like the chairman (Isaiah Mupfurutsa) said, the Sakunda Holdings sponsorship is a game changer for Dynamos. We will make sure that we make the most of it.”