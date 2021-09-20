Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu criticised Khama Billiat’s attitude in the 4-1 defeat to PSL newcomers Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mahlangu believes Billiat should have shown the effort to track back and help thwart the danger after losing the ball which ultimately led to the final goal of the game.

The ex-midfielder said in his capacity as a SuperSport TV presenter, as cited by Goal: “Billiat lost the ball on the D-line of the 18-area. He didn’t even show that he’s lost the ball, and it’s a counter-attack.

“What I’m saying is effort. When you lose the ball, and you see danger is on…you can run, you can sweat to try and defend. But you look at the body language of Khama there after losing the ball. ‘Who cares, they [his team-mates] will see that.’

“That’s not the attitude for the team.”

Despite Mahlangu’s claims, the whole Kaizer Chiefs team showed some flashes of disintegration, especially in the second half.

