Former CAPS United president Twine Phiri is reportedly targeting a return to the local football over five years after leaving his PSL chairman post.

According to the Chronicle, Phiri has expressed the desire to run for the ZIFA presidency in the next elections. He has already chosen former Highlanders chairman Peter Dube as his running mate.

The two administrators recently held a meeting in Bulawayo on the issue.

This would not be the first time the pair will be working together. Phiri was the chairman of the PSL from 2010 to 2016, while Dube deputised him at one point of the tenure.

The administration brought in several sponsors like Delta Beverages, NetOne, BancABC, Mbada Diamonds, Pick ‘n’ Pay, SuperSport and Nestle. Only Delta Beverages are still with the league.

Meanwhile, incumbent Felton Kamambo has not indicated whether or not he will seek re-election.

Former Warriors striker Alois Bunjira and UK-based football agent Ellen Chiwenga have also expressed interest in running for the ZIFA presidency.