The Zimbabwe Football Association has been invited to an online summit on 30 September to discuss FIFA plans for a biennial World Cup.

There has been a proposal to hold the global tournament after every two years instead of four.

But the topic has been met with resistance from some quarters, and FIFA now wants the member associations to share their thoughts.

“There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved,” Fifa said in a statement on Monday.

“Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

“Fifa also invited its member associations to a first online summit on 30 September 2021. This is one of several opportunities to establish a constructive and open debate, at a global and regional level, over the coming months.”