Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Maswanhise has scored his second goal of the season for Leicester City U23 side in the Premier League 2.

The 18-year old found the back of the net in the 34th minute to help his team cruise to a 3-1 victory over Everton U23.

The midfielder superbly executed his strike, hitting the target from a wide position after a brilliant run.

The performance comes at a time Maswanhise has been raising his profile at the club. He trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, and his involvement followed just weeks after he signed a new contract.

The attacker was also standout for the club’s under-18s in the previous season and caught the eye of coach Brendan Rodgers towards the end of the campaign. He made his debut appearance in the first-team squad in May in a league match against Manchester United.

Related posts:

  1. I’m getting a lot of love from Zim: Leicester City star
  2. Maswanhise starts for Leicester City vs Wycombe
  3. Zim teen training with Leicester City senior team
  4. Two Zim players released at EPL clubs as five stars are retained