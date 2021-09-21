FIFA has confirmed the dates for the Warriors’ back-to-back 2022 World Cup, Group G qualifiers against Ghana.

The first tie, a matchday 3 encounter, will be played in Ghana on Saturday, October 9, and the return fixture has been set for Tuesday, October 12 in Zimbabwe.

The venues and kick-off times for the games are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are sitting at the bottom of the group with just a point, while the Black Stars have three and are in second place. Bafana Bafana are leading the pool, and Ethiopia are in third.