FIFA has confirmed the dates for the Warriors’ back-to-back 2022 World Cup, Group G qualifiers against Ghana.

The first tie, a matchday 3 encounter, will be played in Ghana on Saturday, October 9, and the return fixture has been set for Tuesday, October 12 in Zimbabwe.

The venues and kick-off times for the games are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are sitting at the bottom of the group with just a point, while the Black Stars have three and are in second place. Bafana Bafana are leading the pool, and Ethiopia are in third.

Related posts:

  1. Warriors’ revised World Cup qualifiers fixture schedule
  2. Update on Warriors team travelling to Djibouti for W.C qualifier
  3. Warriors to get reduced earnings for World Cup qualifiers
  4. Zimbabwe learn FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opponents