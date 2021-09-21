Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba continues to prepare for life after football amid revelations that he has opened an events management company in Bulawayo.

The 27-year old Aston Villa midfielder added CT-MAK Events Management Services to his list of investments, which also includes a designing and printing shop based in South Africa.

CT-MAK does catering and decorations, as well as the provision of PA Systems for weddings, cooperate events and roora/lobola functions.

The company is based in Bulawayo.

Related