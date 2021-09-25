The Zimbabwe National Women’s Team will begin its qualifying campaign for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) next month.

The Mighty Warriors will face Eswatini in the first round. The first leg will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on 20 October.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The return fixture will be played six days later at Mavuso Stadium in Manzini. Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

The games were initially scheduled for June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, this is Zimbabwe’s third attempt to return to the continental showpiece after missing the last two editions.

