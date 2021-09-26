Plymouth Argyle coach Ryan Lowe says Brendan Galloway should be relaxed over his future and focus on his performance on the pitch.

The Zimbabwean defender signed a short contract until January as the English League One club took caution over his recent struggles with the injuries.

He has made six League One starts for the Pilgrims mostly as a centre back after being switched from the left-back position.

Speaking to Plymouth Herald, Lowe explained: “He’s doing fantastic, he’s enjoying himself, he’s making games which is the most important thing for him.

“Brendan won’t be worried about anything else but playing games, and that’s what we want from him. He’s doing great.

“We know where we are with Brendan. He knows where we are with him. There’s nothing to tell you at the moment because there is no real need to.

“He’s just focused on football, so are we. But, trust me, it will take a lot for him to leave this football club now for what we have done for him and what he’s doing for us.

“That’s the mutual conversation we had from day one. ‘You do good by me, and I will do good by you’. He knows that, he understands that.

“I don’t want any distractions with him. He’s a level-headed lad, and the most important thing for Brendan is to keep playing games like he’s doing and keep playing well, and everything else will take care of itself.”

