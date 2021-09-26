Prince Dube will miss the opening game of the Tanzanian Premier League 2021/22 season due to injury.

The Azam striker had surgery in Cape Town two weeks ago to treat a sports hernia injury. He has been struggling with the abdominal ailment since the end of May but was suppressing the pain with injections.

Dube missed the remaining games of the previous campaign and only returned to action early this month when he featured in a pre-season friendly match in Zambia.

But the medical issue got complicated again, and the player was sent to South Africa for an operation.

The 24-year old is expected to start playing after the international break in mid-October.

Azam will face Coastal Union on Matchday One of the new season on Monday. Kick-off is 3 pm.