Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has dropped eleven players from his squad to play in the World Cup Qualifiers next month.

The South Africa national team will play Ethiopia in back-to-back Group G games on 9 and 11 October.

Among those dropped for the games are Golden Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana, Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC), Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC) and Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD).

The list is completed by Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC), Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC), Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen), injured Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC ) and Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC).

Here is the 23-man squad for the games.

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City FC)

Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC)Teboho Mokoena (Sekhukhune United FC)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

FORWARDS:

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC)

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)