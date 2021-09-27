Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named her travelling squad for the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for this month in South Africa.

Zimbabwe are in Group B along with 2020 runners-up Botswana, and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan.

The tournament will happen between September 28 and October 9, and twelve teams will take part.

Mighty Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Precious Mudyiwa, Cynthia Shonga, Lindiwe Magwede.

Defenders: Eunice Chibanda, Sheila Makoto, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami, Egness Tumbare, Talent Mukwanda,

Midfielders: Marjoury Nyaumwe, Emmaculate Msipa Mavis Chirandu, Shyline Dambamuromo Christabel Katona.

Strikers: Rutendo Makore, Rudo Neshamba, Maud Mafuruse, Natasha Ndowa, Priviledge Mupeti.

