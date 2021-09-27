Callisto Pasuwa’s undefeated home league record with Nyasa Big Bullets came to an end on Sunday after suffering a 1-0 loss to rivals Mighty Wanderers.

The Zimbabwean gaffer had not lost a league match at home since he took over the reins two years ago. He continued a run which had commenced in 2013.

A 31st minute header by Vincent Nyangulu handed Bullets their first league defeat at home.

The defeat also saw Pasuwa’s charges losing their grip at the top after their lead was closed to just one point with two games to play. The team is on 57 points while second-placed Silver Strikers are on 56.

Bullets will face Kamuzu Barracks next Saturday before wrapping the campaign at home against Karonga United.