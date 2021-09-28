Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku believes the Black Stars will be ready to face Zimbabwe in back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Ghana national team will host the Warriors on matchday 3 of Group G on 9 October before travelling to Harare for the return leg three days later.

With a new coach, Milovan Rajevac, now in charge, Okraku said the team would be prepared for the games.

“Black Stars will be ready for Zimbabwe. We are happy with Milovan Rajevac even though he wasn’t happy with the terms, but one thing has said is that he has unfinished business with Ghana,” the GFA boss told the media last week.

“With his statement, we fairly believe that he knows what he is about. He knows our work, culture and understands what we are about.”

