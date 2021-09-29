Follow our live update of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup action.

Group 1 – Matchday 7



Dynamos 0-0 Yadah

5′ Slow start to the game from both ends as the sides are struggling to settle.

1′ Dynamos kick off the game.

Dynamos XI: T. Mvula, S. Appiah, E. Jalai, P. Jaure, F. Makarati, J. Mutudza, T. Mavhunga, T. Chiunye, N. Sianchali, G. Murwira, S. Nyahwa.

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba – FT

Group 2 Matchday 4



Chicken Inn 1-0 Bulawayo City – FT

67′ Goal!!! Clive Dzingai puts Chicken Inn ahead.

82′ Goal!!! Brian Muza doubles the cushion for Chicken Inn.

Group 3 – Matchday 4

Black Rhinos vs Tenax – KO at 3 pm

Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Manica Diamonds – FT

Group 4 – Matchday 4

FC Platinum vs WhaWha – KO at 3 pm

Triangle United 2-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars – FT

10′ Goal!!! Mukamba gives Ngezi the lead.

60′ Goal!!! Delic Murimba equalises for Triangle.

61″ Goal!!! Bruno Mtigo restors Ngezi advantage

62′ Goal!!! Murimba completes his brace to level terms for Triangle.