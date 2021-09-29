Follow our live update of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup action.

Group 1 – Matchday 7

Dynamos 0-0 Yadah

5′ Slow start to the game from both ends as the sides are struggling to settle.

1′ Dynamos kick off the game.

Dynamos XI: T. Mvula, S. Appiah, E. Jalai, P. Jaure, F. Makarati, J. Mutudza, T. Mavhunga, T. Chiunye, N. Sianchali, G. Murwira, S. Nyahwa.

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba – FT

Group 2 Matchday 4

Chicken Inn 1-0 Bulawayo CityFT
67′ Goal!!! Clive Dzingai puts Chicken Inn ahead.
82′ Goal!!! Brian Muza doubles the cushion for Chicken Inn.

Group 3 – Matchday 4

Black Rhinos vs Tenax – KO at 3 pm

Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Manica Diamonds – FT

Group 4 – Matchday 4

FC Platinum vs WhaWha – KO at 3 pm

Triangle United 2-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars – FT

10′ Goal!!! Mukamba gives Ngezi the lead.
60′ Goal!!! Delic Murimba equalises for Triangle.
61″ Goal!!! Bruno Mtigo restors Ngezi advantage
62′ Goal!!! Murimba completes his brace to level terms for Triangle.

 

Related posts:

  1. Preview: Chibuku Super Cup Semi Finals
  2. Chibuku Super Cup Result: Ngezi Platinum 3-1 FC Platinum
  3. Dynamos crash out of Chibuku Super Cup,Highlanders and Triangle proceed
  4. Chibuku Super Cup 1st Round Fixtures